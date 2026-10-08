First pet care education institute opens in Pune; minister proposes starting pilot course in Mumbai ITI

Pune: The Pet Care Education and Training Institute opened at J.M. Road in Pune on Monday, bringing good tidings for animal lovers. Maharashtra Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the private institute, which officials said on Tuesday is the first in the country to endeavour to create a trained workforce for the growing pet care sector.

In this photograph taken on April 24, 2017, Indian vets examine dog Muffin at the Renalvet clinic for animals in New Delhi. Acupuncture, blood filtration, kidney cleanses -- no procedure is out of the question for the cats and dogs of Delhi's well heeled, who fork out big at five-star veterinary clinics to keep their pets healthy. / AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / TO GO WITH: India-animals-health-lifestyle, by Abhaya SRIVASTAVA (AFP)

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Launched under the Pet Care Education and Training Ecosystem (PETE), the institute offers a range of government-recognised certificate courses for those seeking careers in the pet care sector, existing pet care professionals and pet parents in areas such as pet handling, dog walking, pet sitting, grooming and pet boarding facility management. Pet parents can also opt for online courses.

Congratulating the PETE team, the minister said he would extend all possible support to the initiative. “The sensitivity of a society can be judged by the way it treats animals. Pets have become an inseparable part of our families today. PETE will play an important role in creating a skilled workforce capable of providing world-class care and services to pets,” Lodha said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also proposed starting a specialised pilot training programme for pet care professionals at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mumbai to create new opportunities for young people looking to build careers in the growing pet care sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also proposed starting a specialised pilot training programme for pet care professionals at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mumbai to create new opportunities for young people looking to build careers in the growing pet care sector. {{/usCountry}}

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PETE founder Bhagyesh Ranade said the institute’s curriculum was developed after a detailed scientific study on industry requirements, while director Parth Joshi said they plan to expand its presence across India over the next five years.