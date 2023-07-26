Fitness trainer duped of 10.85 lakh in earn extra income scheme

Pune: A 35-year-old fitness and health trainer from Gahunje area was duped by cyber fraudster by luring him to earn extra money by following clients’ social media accounts.

A 35-year-old fitness and health trainer from Gahunje area was duped by cyber fraudster by luring him to earn extra money by following clients’ social media accounts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Anand Girijashankar Nagaich of Belmondo Housing Society, hails from Faridabad in Haryana. The incident occurred between July 16 and July 19, according to the complaint.

According to the police, the complainant, a fitness trainer and health consultant, received a message on his mobile from an unknown number claiming to be representative of K Marketing Agency in the morning hours of July 16.

The caller claimed that the firm was working to increase social media followers of their clients and the complainant will get ₹70 each for following social media accounts and could earn up to ₹24,000 in a month. He also started getting money for following the social media accounts of given clients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vanita Dhumal, senior inspector, Shrigaon police station, said, “Later, the accused shared a group link with the complainant and assigned specific tasks that earned money after its completion. After gaining the complainant’s confidence, the accused sought the victim’s investment in the project and shifted to crypto currency trading platform promising handsome returns.”

Nagaich said, “Along with social media account following task, they involved me in other tasks, like paid task, crypto currency investment and I ended up losing ₹10.85 lakh in the name of investment.”

Shirgaon Parandwadi police station on Monday filed a case under Sections 420 of the IPC and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON