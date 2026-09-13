Five held after firing incident in Ambegaon

PUNE: Ambegaon police have arrested five men and seized three country-made pistols and four live cartridges in connection with a firing incident in the area on September 5, officials said on Saturday.

Ambegaon police have arrested five men and seized three country-made pistols and four live cartridges in connection with a firing incident in the area on September 5. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The arrested accused have been identified as Shivdatt alias Sonya Harikaka Kondhare, 23; Shreyash Rupesh Kate, 23; Suraj Subhash Dimbale, 23; Atish Umesh More, 28; and Rutvik alias Dagdu Padurang Beldare, 24, of Ambegaon.

According to the police, the accused allegedly fired two rounds at a 23-year-old man following an argument over a petty dispute near Harnaai Complex at Bhendi Chowk.

The incident took place around 1.30am when the victim had parked his vehicle at Harnaai Complex and was walking home. Police said the accused allegedly abused him following an argument and then fired two rounds in his direction from a country-made pistol before fleeing.

Sharad Zine, senior inspector, Ambegaon Police Station, said, “During the investigation, our team gathered technical and confidential information and tracked the suspects. The accused were subsequently found near Dakkhan Hotel on Jambhulwadi Road, where police detained them and recovered the firearms and ammunition.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde is investigating the case.