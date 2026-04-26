...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Five students of Pune law college booked for ‘ragging’ junior

Five students of Pune law college booked for ‘ragging’ junior

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 11:24 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Pune, A case has been registered against five students of a reputed law college in Pune for allegedly ragging a junior, officials said on Sunday.

Five students of Pune law college booked for ‘ragging’ junior

A first information report was registered against the students at Deccan police station on April 25 under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, more than a year after the complainant first approached the college authorities.

While the college initially investigated the matter, the complainant was not satisfied. He escalated it through the anti-ragging mechanism of the University Grants Commission and made repeated follow-ups, as per the FIR.

A senior police official said the case was registered after taking cognisance of the facts placed before them.

"The investigation is in progress, and due legal procedure will be followed. Further action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

The complainant, then a first-year LLB student, alleged sustained mental harassment, intimidation and ragging inside the hostel. The accused were a year senior to him.

"The institute's anti-ragging committee conducted a probe, but prima facie, no evidence of ragging was established. Since the allegations were not substantiated, no action was warranted. Had any instance of ragging been proved, immediate disciplinary action would have been taken," the authorities said.

The student first approached the college in October 2024 and later contacted the UGC anti-ragging helpline. Since he was not satisfied with the internal inquiry, he pursued the matter with supporting documents, following which the case was registered, said the police.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ragging pune law college
Home / Cities / Pune / Five students of Pune law college booked for ‘ragging’ junior
Home / Cities / Pune / Five students of Pune law college booked for ‘ragging’ junior
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.