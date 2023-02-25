PUNE: Flyers and civil aviation experts have urged that critical care medical facilities be set up at the Pune international airport to provide better medical services in the event of an emergency.

Flyers demand critical care medical facilities at Pune airport. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presently, the airport medical facility is not equipped to provide critical/emergency medical care, claim flyers. It only provides first aid and in case of any emergency, the patient is taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Dhairyashil Vandekar, civil aviation analyst, said, “I have written to Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke, Airport Authority of India chairman, New Delhi , Sanjeev Kumar for the need to have an emergency/critical care medical facility at Pune airport.”

“Pune is a smart city of high global stature and its airport just has a preliminary medical facility like first aid instead of a well-equipped critical care facility, which is not only a cause of serious concern but in my opinion, not at all keeping up to city’s global profile,” added Vandekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune airport is regularly visited by ministers, members of parliament and multinational corporations as the city is an IT hub.

“Pune airport witnesses high volume of passenger traffic. So, in case of emergency, it should be able to provide the necessary care and on time,” said Amol Shah, regular flyers and digital marketer.

The airport is witnessing a daily movement of at least 30,000 passengers which is expected to increase during the summer season.

“Spending on essential lifesaving facilities for their passengers, staff and other stakeholders at the airport should not be a problem,” said Nikhilesh Khardekar, IT professional and a regular flyer.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune International airport director did not respond to calls or messages.

Another official from Pune airport requesting anonymity said, “If the airport authority of India asks us to develop critical care medical facilities, we will develop it in future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Need of the hour

Pune airport medical centre should be fully equipped with emergency/critical care facilities and qualified trained personnel, especially with a focus on golden hour treatment.

Information about the availability of free medical facilities at the airport and the contact numbers must be prominently displayed at both departures and arrivals.

Airport medical facilities must have their independent direct contact/emergency number prominently displayed that can be dialled by a passenger when required. Presently, the unit just has an internal extension. Out of the two numbers prominently displayed outside the medical unit, Emergency No. 020-27805903 says ‘The number you have dialled cannot be contacted’ while the other for Ambulance 020-27805902 goes to their hospital in Pimpri.

At least one AED (Automated External Defibrillator) device should be placed, in arrival and departure areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For logistics purposes and because of the traffic scenario near the airport and in Pune, the Airport Authority of India should preferably tie up with a reputed hospital located within 8 km of the airport for running the airport medical facility.