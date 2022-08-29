Follow Covid appropriate behaviour during festive season: Pune experts

The daily Covid-19 case count for Pune city and district has remained on the higher side even as Maharashtra has reported a decline in the number of cases. Fresh cases at the start of August were 187 and on August 28 were 271. However, active cases in Pune district have reduced since the start of August. On August 1 the active case count was 3,737 and on August 28 it stood at 1,809, as per state health department data.

Doctors and experts noted that Covid-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festive season is crucial to keep the count in check.

Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the state Covid task force, said that although social distancing is not possible now, wearing masks is advisable.

“Now as the lockdown is over, public gatherings are happening and so social distancing is not a feasible option. However, for their own safety, people should start using masks voluntarily. Along with this, completing vaccination is also important during this time,” said Dr Oak.

Sharing similar views, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that ahead of the festive season, vaccination should be completed.

“Both doses for beneficiaries between the age group of 12 to 18 years and booster dose for every beneficiary above the age of 18 years is important. Completing vaccination can give better protection against Covid. We have seen that the disease is mild in most beneficiaries who have been inoculated. High-risk patients are advised to complete the vaccination regime,” said Dr Deokar.

Earlier, after the Ashad Wari, the daily case count was reported to rise. At the beginning of August, the central government emphasised increasing testing and vaccination across Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.