Food delivery executive sexually harasses 8-year-old; arrested

PUNE A food delivery executive has been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexually harassing an 8-year-old girl in Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chicnhwad on Tuesday.

The arrested man has been identified as Nikhil Vilas Bhalshankar, 30, a resident of Lakshmi chowk area in Ramnagar, Warje and a native of Tuljapur in Osmanabad.

“He was in custody for a day and will be produced in court again tomorrow (Thursday). He had gone to the building to deliver a food order,” said assistant police inspector Sapna Devtale who is investigating the case.

The 8-year-old girl was returning home after playing at around 1:30pm when the accused sexually harassed the child and stalked her for an hour, according to the investigating officer.

A case under Sections 354, 354(d) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.