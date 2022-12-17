Footfall increases at Pune airport; many flights for new destination getting cancelled

The footfall at the Pune international airport has reached pre pandemic level as the airport is witnessing 28,000 flyers per day. However, flights for new destinations are showing less response as many times flights are getting cancelled.

“Flights to new destinations do not always operate. Flights may be grounded for a variety of reasons. Sometimes there is a technical reason, sometimes there is an issue with queue members/pilot missing, many times the route occupancy is low and only 25-30 people have boarded the flight, so because there are fewer people, many times airlines decide to cancel flights,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

The winter flight schedule commenced at Pune international airport on October 30.

Pune is connected to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa (both Dabolim and new MOPA Airport), Indore, Patna, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhavnagar, Nashik, Raipur, Mangaluru, Visakhapatnam etc.

IAF has approved 218 movements (Arrival + Departure) from Monday to Friday, out of which 200 movements have been allocated to private carriers. Similarly on Saturday, out of 220 movements approved, 162 movements were allocated. On Sunday out of 247 movements approved, 203 movements were allocated to passenger airlines.

Airport authorities issued an advisory last week advising passengers to arrive three hours before their flight.

“We have increased infrastructure at the airport and the current terminal building has some limitations. Passengers should not suffer any last-minute anxiety. We have asked them to reach three hours before the departure time,” added Dhoke.

Increase in Passengers

“Last year (2021) during the same time we had 20,000 passengers (10k arrivals and 10k departures). This year the number has gone up to 28,000 (14k arrivals and 14k departures) in 89 flights. The number is matching pre-pandemic level,” said Dhoke.

Suhas Dixit, a regular flyer, said, “Every year in December, flyers have to suffer due to long queues at security checkpoints at Pune airport. I hope the new terminal building comes up early then the only problem will be solved of congestion.”