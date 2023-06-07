Forest department to probe shrine issue on Parvati Hill

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 07, 2023 12:37 AM IST

After receiving a written application from a former BJP corporator demanding the removal of shrine at Parvati Hill, the forest department to verify details and act

After receiving a written application from a former BJP corporator demanding the removal of mazar (shrine or enshrined tomb) at Parvati Hill, the forest department officials said that it will verify details and act accordingly.

To discuss the issue, a meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 7, between forest department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the police department, and Devdeveshwar Sansthan.

Recently, some people posted photos of a mazar located near the Parvati temple. They claimed that, earlier the structure was not a part of the location, and the “encroachment” must be removed.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest ( DCF), Pune forest division, said, “We have received the written application about the removal of the shrine. We will verify the details in the next 24 hours and will take action accordingly if the land comes under our department.”

On Tuesday, Dheeraj Ghate, a former corporator, visited officials from PMC, forest, and police departments and submitted an application demanding the removal of mazar. Ghate said, “This is a sensitive issue and immediate action needs to be taken by the authorities.”

