Police arrest son of former corporator in Kishor Aware murder case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested Gaurav Khalade, key suspect, and son of former corporator of the Talegaon Municipal Corporation, Bhanu Khalade, in connection with the broad daylight murder of businessman-activist Kishor Aware in Pune district, officials said on Sunday. With Gaurav Khalade’s arrest late on Saturday, a total six persons have been arrested in connection with Kishor Aware’s murder.

On Friday, Kishor Aware was returning home when a group of men shot at him (HT FILE PHOTO)

Apart from these six arrests, the police have booked National Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Maval, Sunil Shelke; his brother, Sudhakar Shelke; and local resident, Sandeep Garade for murder and criminal conspiracy among other charges. Police officials said that a heated argument had erupted between Kishor Aware and Bhanu Khalade last year in which Kishor Aware had slapped Bhanu Khalade. Gaurav Khalade is suspected to have murdered Kishor Aware to avenge the insult heaped on his father.

DCP Kakasaheb Dole said, “As of now we have arrested six accused in connection with murder of Kishore Aware. During investigation it was found that, six months ago there were heated arguments between Aware and accused Gaurav Khalde’s father Chandrabhan Khalde. To take revenge for this, Khalde hired Shyam Nigadkar to kill Aware. All accused were produced in court and are remanded to police custody till May 20.”

Accused Gaurav Khalde is a civil engineer and worked along with his father in their construction business. According to police, in December last year former corporator Chandrabhan Khalde had arguments with Aware over illegal tree cutting in old municipal council building. The matter escalated, and Aware slapped Khalde.

Taking this as an insult Gaurav, decided to settle score. During investigation it was also revealed that accused Nigadkar was close with Gaurav and hatched a plan to kill Aware. Nigadkar along with others started following Aware and did a reiki before killing of Aware near the municipal council building.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have appointed a special team under ACP Prerana Katte to investigate further.

On Friday, Kishor Aware was returning home when a group of men shot at him. After firing the bullets, they allegedly also beat him up and stabbed him several times. While he was admitted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

In her complaint, Kishor Aware’s mother, Sulochana Aware, said that Sunil Shelke, Sudhakar Shelke and Sandeep Garade had threatened and harassed Kishor Aware in the past and that they were behind his murder. “My son had raised his voice several times against their wrongdoings. Sunil Shelke was angry with my son as he posed a challenge to the MLA’s political dominance. My son had said many times that his life was in danger,” the complaint stated.

According to the first information report (FIR), Sunil Shelke, Sudhakar Shelke and Garade had hatched a conspiracy to murder Kishor Aware to settle old scores and through their accomplice Shyam and three others, murdered the businessman-activist at around 1.40 pm on May 12. The FIR was registered at Talegaon-Dabhade police station under sections 302 and 120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); sections 3/25 and 4/25 of the Arms Act; and other relevant sections.

Kishor Aware was a prominent businessman-activist in the Talegaon area known for his social work and philanthropy. He had been critical of Sunil Shelke and Sudhakar Shelke in the past, and had alleged corruption and wrongdoings on the part of Sunil Shelke and his associates.

Whereas MLA Sunil Shelke refuted all allegations and told the media that the police action was a ploy to malign his political career. “I am ready to cooperate with the police who should also investigate those responsible for defaming me,” Sunil Shelke said. In a show of strength, the MLA’s supporters gathered in the area, staged a protest, and organised a rally in his support Sunday afternoon.