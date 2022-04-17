Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Former finance secy asks for PPP model in health sector

According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model
Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership (PPP) in the healthcare sector. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership (PPP) in the healthcare sector. According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model.

“Budgetary allocation of less than one per cent of Gross National Product for public health has brought about a huge imbalance of public health delivery in urban and rural areas of the country, and therefore this area offers an excellent opportunity for PPP model,” Kelkar said.

Kelkar was addressing the members of Pune Obstetricians & Gynaecologists Society (POGS) as the chief guest of the installation ceremony of the new managing committee on Saturday. Dr Parag Biniwale assumed the office of president for 2022-23 during the function.

“Private participation in the area of public health will bring expertise, finance, efficiency, innovation and technology to this area while the government can be the provider of initial finance and a facilitator and regulator. But PPP in public health will require culture change in bureaucracy and government,” Kelkar said.

Dr Parag Biniwale said that women’s health is an important subject because of the diverse responsibility they are expected to shoulder.The challenges are much more serious in rural areas, he said, adding that the POGS has been undertaking many outreach programmes in Pune and surrounding areas. He laid out a blueprint of activities POGS intends to take up during the tenure of the new managing committee.

