Former general manager of a company in Pune booked for data theft

A company’s former general manager, who was denied promotion as chief executive officer (CEO), allegedly stole data and shared it with the competitor company.

As per the complaint lodged by the company on Friday, the accused shared company’s vital information with a competitor company without their consent and the company faced a loss of ₹2-3 crores.

Police said, the accused served as a general manager of the company till April 2021 and left the company as he was not promoted to CEO designation. Frustrated, the accused not only joined the competitor company but also shared business-related data with them.

A German division of a company based in the Koregaon Park area of Pune city helps to establish food and pharma industry plants across the country. It has more than 100 workers. The accused was the business head of the company and had vital company information like client details, product design, and the company’s marketing strategies.

Police said, in 2021, the accused approached the board of directors and sought promotion from general manager to CEO of the company. However, the board of directors conveyed to him that, they will follow standard procedure for the selection of CEO. In April 2021, the accused came to know that, he was not promoted and in frustration, he had left the company.

Later over a period of time, the company started facing business losses. After investigation, they came to know that their former general manager was responsible for this and lodged a police complaint at Koregaon Park police station, said police.

Police inspector Deepali Bhujbal of Koregaon Park police station said, as per the complainant we have registered a first information report ( FIR) against the accused for sharing the company’s business-related information without consent.’’ As of now, no arrest has been made in the case,” Bhujbal added.

Koregaon Park police station has booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the other sections of the Information Technology Act.

