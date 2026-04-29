...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Former matka operator Ramesh Reddy shot dead in Dehu Road firing

According to police officials, the incident took place around 8.30 pm in the Dehu Road locality when the attackers allegedly opened fire at close range

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Former matka (gambling) operator Ramesh Reddy was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Dehu Road area near Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that around seven to eight rounds were fired at Reddy (in pic). (HT)

According to police officials, the incident took place around 8.30 pm in the Dehu Road locality when the attackers allegedly opened fire at close range. Preliminary investigations suggest that around seven to eight rounds were fired at Reddy.

A senior police officer said Reddy sustained a gunshot injury to the head and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

The firing triggered panic in the area, following which several shops in the local market downed shutters. Angry relatives and supporters later gathered outside the hospital demanding immediate action against the attackers.

Police said some relatives and supporters also staged a protest on the old Pune-Mumbai highway, briefly disrupting traffic movement in the area.

 
pimpri-chinchwad
Home / Cities / Pune / Former matka operator Ramesh Reddy shot dead in Dehu Road firing
Home / Cities / Pune / Former matka operator Ramesh Reddy shot dead in Dehu Road firing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.