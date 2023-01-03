Four areas in Pune report ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ AQI on Tuesday

Four major locations in Pune reported poor to very poor air quality as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Tuesday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune city on Tuesday was 193 which was moderate but close to poor category. The forecast by SAFAR shows that the air quality may deteriorate further in the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per SAFAR, on Tuesday, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Alandi and Hadapsar had poor air quality.

Shivajinagar on Tuesday reported PM 2.5 particle concentration of 293 which was close to the very poor category. Whereas Lohegaon reported 249 AQI, Alandi reported 322 AQI in the very poor category and Hadapsar reported 306 AQI on Tuesday.

BS Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said this rise in pollution is reported when temperature drops.

“Usually when temperatures are high, humidity is less and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension. Traffic emissions have not yet changed drastically. The weather, however, is responsible for deteriorating air quality,” said Dr Murthy.

Whereas other areas in the city like Kothrud, Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Nigadi, Bhosari, Katraj and Pashan reported moderate to satisfactory air quality on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Pune city reported night temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius which was 1.7 degrees warmer than normal. And the day temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees warmer as per the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), day and night temperature is further likely to report a drop in the coming few days in Pune city. Cold wave conditions are already prevailing at many places in the northwest areas of India.