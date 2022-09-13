Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla

The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli.

According to a complaint filed by Priyanka Balaporia (31) who runs a pet shop at Lonavla, on September 7, the accused were hitting three stray dogs till one animal went silent. Then they transported the dog’s body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.

Police probe revealed that these dogs had bitten humans in the past.

Sitaram Dubal, inspector at Lonavla police station, said, “The accused are caretakers of bungalows on Lonavla premises. They said that the dogs were shouting at them always. We have registered a case and issued notice to them.”

The Lonavla police have registered a case under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

