Four days on, search for 22-year-old mechanical engineer and biker continues at Tamhini ghat

A 22-year-old mechanical engineer, bike enthusiast from Pune went missing on Saturday morning, after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo ride to Tamhini ghat.

The youth, identified as Omkar Shete worked at a major private firm. His father Vijay (59) lodged a missing person’s at Khadak police station on Sunday. Following the complaint, the police and local groups have launched a massive search operation. However, four days on, the search continues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Paud police said his motorcycle was found in the Tamhini ghat section on Sunday, while the last location of his cellphone was traced to Sanaswadi area of Mangaon Raigad district.

The two-wheeler was found parked along the road. Police officials said that Shete had informed his family members and had sent his location to them. “There is a possibility that he might have parked the vehicle and gone with some other person. The paud police are being cooperative,” said Sunil Gaikwad, secretary of Shiv Durg Pratishthan, a local social organisation which is carrying out the search operations since Omakar went missing.

Sub-inspector, Rahul Ghadge of Khadak police station said, “Omkar informed his family that he was going for a solo ride at 7 am. His family lost connection with him later in the evening. The father contacted his friends but received no information, after which he approached the police and a missing complaint was lodged.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Omkar’s brother is working abroad and his father retired from a private company.

A rescue team has been deployed along with the police to trace his whereabouts. “He was not present in the trek route area and his two-wheeler was also found elsewhere. His relatives had been searching frantically, but the police have been found wanting in giving necessary assistance except rural police,” said Gaikwad of Shiv Durg Pratishtha.

Past case

A Delhi-based engineer and trekker Farhan Shah (24) was found dead in a 300 feet gorge on May 24 . Shah went solo trekking near Duke’s Point in Lonavla during the morning hours on May 20 and went missing.