Four people killed after car rams into road divider on Pune-Satara highway: Police

Four people were killed while two others injured after a car lost control, rammed a road divider and overturned before colliding with a truck on the Pune-Satara carriageway of National Highway-48 (NH) near Shirwal in Satara district early Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 1:10am on Tuesday in front of Hotel Shivalay at Shirwal. (HT sourced photo)

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The accident occurred around 1:10am on Tuesday in front of Hotel Shivalay at Shirwal, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe (19) of Talegaon Dabhade; Sonling Dhirendra Thakur (19) of Kamshet; Aditya Balasaheb Garud (19) of Takve; and Nikhil Balu Raut (20) of Kamshet, all in Pune district.

Shivaji Pawar, superintendent of police (SP), Highway Safety Patrol, Pune, said, “According to preliminary information, the car was travelling from Pune towards Satara when its driver allegedly lost control. The car first rammed the divider and overturned before crossing into the opposite lane, where it collided with an Eicher truck.”

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{{^usCountry}} The impact left the occupants of the car seriously injured, with four of them succumbing to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact left the occupants of the car seriously injured, with four of them succumbing to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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The two injured occupants were identified as Dikshit Dayanand Pujari (20) of Kamshet and Mayur Hanumant Shinde (20) of Bahur in Kamshet. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

Personnel from the Sarola Highway Police Assistance Centre rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident to carry out rescue operations.

The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane, following which police cleared the accident site and restored traffic movement on the Pune-Satara carriageway.