Fraudster poses as credit card employee, dupes clerk of 1.7 lakh
pune news

Fraudster poses as credit card employee, dupes clerk of 1.7 lakh

He wanted to cancel his credit card and was looking for the customer care number of the issuing bank when he came across a fake number
A senior clerk from the irrigation department in Pune was duped of 1.7 lakh while trying to cancel his credit card. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:14 PM IST
HT Correspondent

PUNE A senior clerk from the irrigation department in Pune was duped of 1.7 lakh while trying to cancel his credit card. He wanted to cancel his credit card and was looking for the customer care number of the issuing bank when he came across a fake number.

Police sub-inspector Sangita Jadhav of Chandannagar police station who is investigating the case said, “He wanted to cancel the credit card for some reason. So he looked for a number online and called the number and followed instructions. All the money has gone to one account. We have frozen that account and we are looking into details.”

During the call, the complainant was asked by the accused to download Any Desk, which is a device mirroring application that gives remote access to the accused. The accused then asked the complainant to change the password to his mobile banking application. With the updated credentials that the accused saw using the remote access application, he siphoned 169,000 from the complainant’s account.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandan Nagar police station.

