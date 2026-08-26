Fresh list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries every 15 days: CM

Pune: The state government will release a fresh list of eligible beneficiaries under its farmers’ loan waiver scheme every 15 days until it covers all eligible farmers, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will release fresh list of eligible beneficiaries under its farmers’ loan waiver scheme every 15 days until it covers all eligible farmers. (HT)

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Fadnavis was speaking after attending a religious event at Sarala Bet Dham in Shrirampur taluka of Ahilyanagar district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and district guardian minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were also present.

“The state government has brought as many as 12.56 lakh farmers under this scheme till August 24, and ₹10,115 crore has been deposited in their accounts. The state government will be coming out with a new list of eligible beneficiaries every 15 days till we bring the remaining beneficiaries under the loan waiver scheme,” Fadnavis said.

He said the scheme has 56 lakh beneficiaries in total, while mandatory e-KYC verification of the remaining farmers is underway.

The Mahayuti government announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karj Mafi Yojana in June this year.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Mahayuti alliance has kept its word given to farmers. We did not make a hollow promise to them. Farmers are the backbone of the state economy,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Mahayuti alliance has kept its word given to farmers. We did not make a hollow promise to them. Farmers are the backbone of the state economy,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said the government had decided to waive pending electricity bills of farmers amounting to ₹58,000 crore.

“Over 75% of farmers in the state are getting free power for eight hours a day. We will cover the remaining 25% in phases. We plan to provide 12 hours of power to farmers daily,” he said.

Shinde said welfare schemes introduced by the state government, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, would continue.

“Our government has also started the Namo Satkari Samman Yojana on the lines of the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. The first right on the state coffers is that of our farmers,” Shinde said.

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