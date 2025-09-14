From Miss India to army officer, from widow to warrior: Two women who chose nation above all

From wearing the crown of Miss International India 2023 to donning the olive green uniform of the Indian Army, Lieutenant Kashish Methwani has redefined the blend of beauty, intellect, and service. The Pune native was commissioned into the Army’s Air Defence Regiment on September 6, 2025, after nearly a year of rigorous training at the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. Kashish holds an integrated master’s degree in Biotechnology from Savitribai Phule Pune University and completed a neuroscience thesis at IISc, Bengaluru. (HT)

Kashish cracked the 2024 Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, choosing to leave behind a promising future in pageantry and academics to serve the nation. She holds an integrated master’s degree in Biotechnology from Savitribai Phule Pune University and completed a neuroscience thesis at IISc, Bengaluru. Though she received a PhD offer from Harvard University, she followed her long-cherished dream of joining the armed forces.

“Pageantry was a passion, but never a long-term career,” she told Hindustan Times. “NCC was the turning point. Marching at the Republic Day parade and receiving the best cadet trophy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave me a sense of purpose. It was clear the Army was where I truly belonged.”

Her training at OTA, she said, tested and transformed her: “From fitness drills to tough tasks, I gave my best and was fortunate to win medals along the way. It feels like a dream come true. I am committed to giving my best in every responsibility entrusted to me.”

Despite offers from modelling and acting agencies after her pageant win, Kashish viewed that as a milestone rather than a career. “Winning a pageant was always on my bucket list. But I knew the Army was where I belonged.”

Now posted in North India with the Air Defence arm — which recently played a significant role in Operation Sindoor — Kashish remains focused on her military career. She credits her non-military family for supporting her journey: her father, a former scientist later with DGQA, and her mother, a schoolteacher.

Beyond the uniform, Kashish is also a Bharatanatyam dancer, tabla player, shooter, quizzer, and NGO founder. “I’ve explored many paths, but NCC showed me the life I truly wanted,” she said.

If Kashish’s journey is about transforming dreams into discipline, Lieutenant Priyanka Nilesh Khot’s story is one of resilience and legacy. A young mother and widow from Taradal village in Kolhapur district, she turned personal tragedy into a mission to serve.

Married to Naik Nilesh Khot of the Army’s Signals Corps, Priyanka lived a modest village life until fate struck. Nilesh, who had served with distinction for 13 years, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on November 9, 2022, just days after her family also lost her father-in-law.

Widowed and raising a daughter, Priyanka shouldered immense emotional and financial responsibility. She worked as a schoolteacher while contemplating her future. “It was a big setback for the family. I decided to stand up for them,” she recalled.

Guided by her husband’s memory, Priyanka resolved to continue his legacy in uniform. Her training demanded strength and sacrifice — including living away from her daughter — but her determination prevailed. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to wear this uniform. I’m proud to continue my husband’s legacy, though I miss him deeply,” she said.

Her commissioning was celebrated in her village with a procession, as residents hailed her courage in turning grief into strength and serving the nation with pride.

Together, Kashish Methwani and Priyanka Khot embody two faces of courage — one leaving behind a crown for combat, the other turning loss into legacy. Their journeys underline how India’s women officers are breaking barriers, balancing personal sacrifice with national service.