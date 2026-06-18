Fund misuse: Health minister orders recovery of 5.9 crore from 14 Yerawada Mental Hospital officials

Maharashtra public health minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday ordered the recovery of nearly ₹5.9 crore from 14 officials of the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, after a departmental inquiry found them responsible for financial irregularities and alleged misappropriation of government funds.

The first panel, formed on January 5, 2025, conducted a preliminary probe which flagged serious lapses in financial management and alleged embezzlement at the hospital. (HT)

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The action follows a report submitted by a three-member high-level inquiry committee constituted by the state government on February 17, 2026. The first panel, formed on January 5, 2025, conducted a preliminary probe which flagged serious lapses in financial management and alleged embezzlement at the hospital. To date, three panels have been constituted to investigate the alleged embezzlement of funds.

The third committee, headed by Kailas Salunkhe, deputy secretary in the public health department, and including Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of health services (leprosy and tuberculosis), found 14 officials responsible for financial losses amounting to more than ₹5.9 crore between 2017 and 2025.

Those held accountable include 10 Class-I officers, two administrative officers and other staff members. The officials named in the inquiry include former medical superintendents, administrative officers, dieticians and clerical staff. Authorities said recovery proceedings have begun. The state government has also directed action against service providers allegedly involved in the irregularities and sought an explanation from the deputy director under whose jurisdiction the hospital functions.

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{{^usCountry}} The report also flagged alleged violations of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and raised concerns about the welfare, dignity and rights of patients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also flagged alleged violations of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and raised concerns about the welfare, dignity and rights of patients. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have ordered recovery from the officials found responsible in the Regional Mental Hospital. Public money cannot be misused. This sends a clear message that wrongdoing will not be tolerated and strict action will follow wherever irregularities are detected,” Abitkar said.

The case came to light after health activist Sharad Shetty filed a complaint alleging large-scale corruption and administrative failures at the hospital.

Key findings

Sanitation services

Cleaning services were allegedly not provided as per contract terms despite full payments being released.

The contractor reportedly violated labour laws related to wages, provident fund and ESI contributions without facing penalties.

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Solar water heating system

Payments were allegedly released despite repeated notices regarding poor maintenance.

The system remained non-functional, forcing patients to bathe in cold water, including during winter.

Unauthorised payments of ₹73 lakh were allegedly made.

Inflated maintenance costs reportedly caused financial losses to the government.

Centre of Excellence project

Funds amounting to ₹8 lakh– ₹10 lakh were allegedly misused.

Purchases were reportedly made without following prescribed government procedures.

De-addiction centre

The proposed facility was never established despite receiving funds.

The inquiry alleged misappropriation of ₹11 lakh and noted that intended services were never provided.

Rehabilitation centre

361 patients were allegedly sent to private rehabilitation centres without following due procedure.

The government paid ₹12,000 per patient per month while the hospital continued supplying medicines to the same patients.

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Food services

Patients were allegedly supplied diluted and unpasteurised milk until August 2024.

No action was taken against suppliers despite objections from staff.

Linen supply

Patients were allegedly deprived of adequate bedding and linen.

Financial irregularities amounting to ₹11 lakh were reported.

Petty supplies

Essential supplies worth ₹19.57 lakh were found missing from hospital records.