Funds for fire safety systems at civic hospitals in Pune diverted for other purposes

PUNE A day after Hindustan Times reported that 20 civic hospitals lack basic firefighting systems and do not have clearance for the same, documents pertaining to correspondence between the PMC’s fire department and the building department show that money meant for the firefighting systems at PMC-run hospitals was diverted for other purposes.

As per the documents, ₹1.5 crore was allocated to upgrade the firefighting system at the civic-run hospitals, though the PMC approved the use of funds for other purposes based on the requests made by councillors. These funds were used for installation of CCTV cameras and laying of underground cables.

The fire audit conducted by PMC’s fire department showed that these 20 hospitals lack basic firefighting facilities like permanent overhead water tanks, alarm systems, smoke detectors, hose boxes, hose pipes, fire extinguishers, fire service inlets, and hydraulic systems, which compromises the firefighting capacity in case of any inadvertent fire.

The HT report dated November 10, states that despite the state government’s instructions to all civic bodies to ensure that the civic-run hospitals are audited for fire safety and necessary changes are put in place, after the Bhandara fire tragedy of January 2021, the PMC is yet to take steps in that direction.

The documents procured by Nationalist Congress Party corporator Datta Dhankawade revealed that despite the chief fire officer issuing repeated letters to the building department to ensure that the civic-run hospitals comply as per the Maharashtra Fire Safety Act 2006, the building department failed to take any action.

Dhankawade said, “The chief fire officer wrote three letters to the PMC’s building department to ensure that the irregularities are corrected, however, despite that, the required changes were not put in place.”

In addition, Dhankawade also said that the documents showed that the ₹1.5 crore allocated for the safety work in PMC buildings, including these hospitals, were diverted for other works.

Dhankawade said, “Despite the recent incident in Bhandara, Mumbai, and other places in the state, where fire in hospitals led to loss of multiple lives, the PMC found it appropriate to divert reserved funds to improve street lights, place CCTV cameras and lay ground cables.”

Fire department chief Prashant Ranpise wrote a letter dated August 31, 2021, to the estate department that reads: “We did the fire audit of hospitals and pointed out various errors. Despite letters to both estate and health department, the fire systems have not been installed. We have even requesteded a common tender to install it on priority.”

Dhankawade said, “It is serious that despite fire department giving reminders, the PMC has not given it a priority. The ruling party diverted funds earmarked for these works.”

On Wednesday the PMC’s Fire department trained staff at the Pune district Civil Hospital in Aundh in firefighting techniques. Ranpise said, “We had sent our men to provide demonstration and training to the officers and staff of Aundh District Hospital by giving guidance on the use of fire extinguishers and prevention. Fire officers Shivaji Memane, Kamlesh Sangale and other personnel were present. Fire safety is basic especially in a hospital where patients who are physically vulnerable are housed and in a situation like a fire accident would not be able to help themselves.”

