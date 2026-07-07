FYJC CAP deadline extended till July 8

Pune: The directorate of secondary and higher secondary education, Maharashtra, has extended the deadline for confirming admissions under first year junior college (FYJC) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) special round-1 till 6 pm on July 8 due to heavy rainfall that disrupted higher secondary schools and junior colleges in several districts.

Navi Mumbai - 16th July 2010 - Online admission for class 11 is going on at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College ( Modern College ) at Vashi - Photo by Sudipta Banerjee (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a press statement issued on Monday, education director Mahesh Palkar said the extension was granted to ensure students are not inconvenienced by weather-related closures. Students allotted seats must select the “Proceed for Admission” option on the portal, complete document verification, pay the fees and confirm admission by the revised deadline.

The extension also applies to admissions under management, in-house and minority quotas. The schedule for the next admission round will be announced at 10 am on July 10. The FYJC admission process for the academic year 2026-27 is underway across 9,688 junior colleges in Maharashtra.