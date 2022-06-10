Gambling raids on the rise as Pune police crack newer methods

PUNE Earlier this week, the social security cell of the Pune city police raided various spots in the Parvati darshan area, arresting as many as 12 people for gambling. During the raids, the police seized materials worth over ₹2 lakh and found the gamblers engaged in Kalyan Matka, video games and newer styles of mobile gambling that are fast catching on as a trend, according to officials.

With the police becoming aware of these new methods of gambling, the action against gamblers has increased drastically over the past few days. According to the social security cell, 22 raids have been carried out this year till June 7, arresting 175 persons. In comparison, 194 accused were arrested in 21 raids during 2021; and 69 accused were arrested in 11 raids in 2020.

Rajesh Puranik, head of the social security cell of the Pune city police, said, “Mobile gambling is the new form of gambling that has emerged. In this, the gambling head accepts money while sitting in a rickshaw or a two-wheeler. He either issues tickets or uses the mobile phone for gambling. As soon as he gets a hint of police movement, he shifts to another location.”

According to officials, it is difficult to track down gambling dens in case of mobile gambling and police officers at times have to disguise themselves as one of the members to find the origin of mobile gambling. Unless there is clear confirmation regarding the involvement of vehicles in gambling, there cannot be much action taken against the owners of these vehicles or the people involved. The Dattawadi raid was the first such wherein a Jupiter bike being used as a mobile matka vehicle was confiscated.

Activist Vikas Kuchekar, president of Human Rights Protection and Awareness, had filed a right to information (RTI) application on the issue of gambling in Pune city in 2018. “Gambling is widespread throughout the city. The gamblers’ families have to face financial crisis. Sometimes, even school children get involved in this.”

Gambling is a social crime that not only impacts the gamblers’ families but also the locals living in the area. “The people who live in houses around the gambling spots are threatened and abused by these people. The fear makes them hesitant to even complain against them,” Kuchekar said.

Gambling dens are mainly located near Laxmi Narayan Talkies Swargate, the petrol pump at Bibwewadi, market area, near Dagdusheth Halwai, near Sassoon hospital and Baner among others. Taking advantage of loopholes such as confusion in jurisdiction, gamblers set up their dens in shady areas near parking lots, slums, bars and railway stations.

About the rise in cases of gambling in the past few months, a senior police official of the rank of deputy commissioner of police, said, “The pandemic had affected the activity due to lockdown. However, as all areas are open now, the gambling activity has begun again.” The social security cell has reported 18-20 cases in the last three months. Although various locations have been raided multiple times, the gamblers return as it is a bailable offence.

Puranik said, “There need to be some changes made to the gambling act. Additionally, people should also be aware and file complaints when they see such gamblers in their areas. We will take strict action against them immediately.”

2020- 11 raids, 69 accused

2021- 21 raids, 194 accused

2022(till June 7)- 22 raids, 175 accused