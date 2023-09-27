Ganesh Visarjan: Noise levels to be monitored at 22 locations, police warn of stern action against violators

As noise levels in most parts falling under central areas of Pune is higher than the prescribed limit, so far during the 10-day Ganeshotsav, police have vowed to take strict action against violators during the immersion procession on Thursday.

On the eve of visarjan procession, Mandal workers were busy giving final touches to the respective decors. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the noise levels will be monitored at 22 locations across the city by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and environment department of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP).

Retesh Kumaar, Pune police commissioner, said that mandals should take precautions so that noise levels do not exceed the permissible limits during the stipulated time frame.

“We have decided to carry out random checks and monitor noise levels in central, as well as at other prominent locations in the city. If anybody is found violating prescribed limits then strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

According to Kumaar, city police have already specified that each mandal will carry two to three dhol-tasha groups in the procession.

“Also, dhol-tasha groups are allowed to carry only 50 dhol and 15 taashas. Those mandals playing music systems are allowed to carry music systems with double layers. Mandals will have only three stops,” said Kumaar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noise pollution is a major concern during the Ganesh immersion procession in the city. Excessive use of loudspeakers by Ganesh mandals not only violates the noise pollution norms but also harms the health of citizens especially those who are exposed to such loud noise for a long time.

In recent years, dhol-tasha pathaks once considered a less harmful solution for loudspeakers also emitted the same amount of noise as the loudspeakers.

“The primary focus of this exercise will be the central part of the city as the grand procession passes through this area. Apart from that noise levels will also be recorded in the sub-urban areas of the city by MPCB. The board will carry out the activity during day and night time,” said Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From the observations last year, almost all the areas in Pune city have recorded noise levels much beyond the standard limits. This year too, the noise limits were breached on the very first day of the Ganesh festival. The police department is responsible for taking action against violations of noise pollution norms,” said MPCB officials.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON