Ganeshotsav: 7,500 police personnel to cover festival

PUNE: Ahead of the ten-day Ganesh festival, the Pune city police on Monday said that they have received specific intelligence about possible untoward incidents during the upcoming festivities. To ensure peace during the festival, a 7,500-strong police force will be deployed on the city roads during the celebrations this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of mandals celebrating the festival this year is close to pre-pandemic level as the city will witness Ganeshotsav after two year’s gap. This year, there will be 3,566 Ganesh mandals celebrating the festival against 3,800 in 2019 and 2,163 in 2020.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Yes, we have received inputs related to law and order but we are ready to handle every situation. Please try to avoid rumours and panic among the people.” Gupta refused further comment on the intelligence received.

“Extra manpower – 64 officers and 250 cops and 600 home guards from outside units – is being deployed. Considering our Dahi Handi and wari experience, we are expecting double the footfalls during the Ganesh festival. Many enthusiastic people are waiting to celebrate the festival after a long gap,” he said. He urged citizens to take all necessary precautions and adhere to rules and regulations issued by the police commissionerate. “Wine shops and bars, including bars attached to restaurants, will remain closed on August 31 and September 9 on account of the Ganesh festival in Pune city in the interest of public peace and tranquility,” Gupta said. Wine shops and bars in Pune city will remain closed for two days namely August 31 (Ganesh Chaturthi) and September 9 (Ganesh immersion). They will also remain closed on the fifth and seventh day of the festival in particular areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mandals have been asked to follow rules, regulations and guidelines released by the police to maintain law and order in the city. The Pune police on Monday gave details of their arrangements and said that they were well prepared for the ten-day festival after a long gap. The police said that there would be fixed points and patrolling at all sensitive spots. Moreover, there would be heavy bandobast at all the ‘Manache Ganapati’ due to VVIP movements. With the crowd expected to double after the two-year gap, traffic diversions, too, had been planned. As a precautionary measure, the police had taken action against 1,709 persons. As far as Ganesh pandals are concerned, the Pune commissionerate had already directed that pandals erected on roads should not be more than 1/3rd the size of the road. In case of violation of this particular guideline, the local police station and representatives of the Ganesh mandal would find suitable middle ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noise pollution guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court would be in effect. Additionally, state government rules for noise pollution and district government noise pollution control orders would also be in effect between 6 am and midnight. However, on September 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9, music systems would be allowed to play from 6 am till midnight. On all other days, Ganesh mandals would have to shut down the music by 10 pm