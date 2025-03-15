Gangster arrested in 2023 murder case

PUNE ‘Pandit and Yallya’ gang leader Suryakant alias Pandit alias Pintu alias Bhau Dasharath Kamble was arrested by Shivajinagar police in a 2023 murder case, said officials on Friday. Gangster and accomplices killed Nitin Mhaske outside Mangala theatre on August 15, 2023. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Kamble along with his gang members killed Nitin Mhaske outside the Mangala theatre on August 15, 2023.

Since the murder, Kamble was absconding and was arrested on March 11, said police.

Sachin Bade, police amaldar, got information that accused Kamble is visiting Dandekar Bridge in Dattawadi area. Accordingly, police laid the trap and arrested the accused. Police seized two pistols and four live rounds from his possession.

Police said that since the last 19 months police have been searching for him, but he was living in the border area of the states. Where he was targeting local commuters and with the help of their mobile phones he connected with his family. As a result of which police were unable to get his exact location.

The accused is booked in two murder and four other criminal cases. He was also involved in the famous Mundi murder case reported in Yerawada police station in which after the murder he played football with the head of the deceased.

Police said, the accused was operating Pandit and Yallya gangs from Tadiwala Road, Bund Garden area.