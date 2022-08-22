Gardener killed, three injured as giant tree falls on them at SP college premises

A 30-feet-tall tree fell at the Sir Parashurambhau College (SP) at Tilak road on Monday morning, killing a gardener and injuring three others, the fire brigade officials said.

The victim has been identified as Malsingh Pawar (49), a resident of Janatavasahat Parvati who was declared dead during treatment as he was rushed to the Poona hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vilas Atole, garden officer Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garden department said that the incident took place at around 9:30 am near the boys’ hostel in the college premises. Two persons were near the tree, including a gardener who was carrying out weeding operation, when the tree fell on him. He was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“The Australian Babul tree fell due to termite attack. After detailed enquiry, the exact cause of the accident will be known to us,” said Atole.

Officials from fire brigade, garden department and local police unit rushed to the spot after getting the information.

According to sub-inspector Rahul Kolambikar of Peru gate police chowki, who is investigating the case, Pawar was working as a gardener in college since the last few years. The tree fell on him accidentally in which he suffered head injuries. “Immediately after the accident he was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. As of now we have registered a case of accidental death and will take further action after detailed investigation.’’ said Kolambikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the fire brigade department failed to send its vehicle according to which there was delay in removing tree. Nilesh Mahajan a spokesperson from the fire brigade department said, “Yes, we could not send the vehicle on time, however, officials reached the spot and provided necessary assistance.”

A contractual employee from SP college garden department said, the college had sent three letters to PMC garden department about the old tree in the premises that could fall anytime. “There was no response from the PMC garden department. If the tree had fallen little late by around 12 noon, there could have been many casualties as students often roam around in that area of premises,” he said.

The PMC garden department official was not available for the response on the allegations made by SP college staff. The college authorities blamed the fire brigade and PMC garden department for not clearing the campus by lifting branches and bushes of uprooted tree till late evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Past incidents

Earlier on August 7, two persons riding a bike lost their lives after a tree fell on them on Pune-Nashik road at Bhosari. The victims succumbed to serious injuries despite wearing helmets.

In yet another incident in April this year, a newly married couple riding on the two-wheeler were killed while a five-year-old was injured after tree fell on them on Saswad-Veer road.