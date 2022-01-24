Gardens in Pune reopen only for morning, pools for sportspersons

PUNE: The Pune municipal commissioner on Monday issued a circular allowing public places like gardens to reopen between 6 am and 9 am from January 24 onwards. While there is no time restriction for open grounds, swimming tanks will reopen only for international, national and state level players.

The civic chief gave the instructions after guardian minister Ajit Pawar directed authorities to reopen public places for residents as the latter were seeking the facility for the fully vaccinated.

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) garden department official on condition of anonymity said, “The gardens will remain closed for evening hours as few walkers turn up during that time and it is occupied mostly by children. As the kids are yet to be inoculated and reported rise in Covid cases, authorities have decided to keep gardens closed in the evening.”

“The order for swimming tanks is specific. It is reopened only for trainers and players participating in international, national and state-level contests to carry out practice by strictly adhering to Covid protocol,” he said.

