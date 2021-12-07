Genome sequencing of 10 cases awaited in PCMC

PUNE With six people tested for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation limits, authorities have shifted their focus to increase the percentage of vaccinations and ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour, which will be monitored on priority.

“Around 48% of the population in Pimpri-Chinchwad have completed both doses of the vaccination. Currently, we are not issuing any new orders for Covid regulations, but the focus is on covering more people with both doses of the vaccine,” said Rajesh Patil, commissioner, PCMC.

“In the last few months, we returned to a normal routine and Covid norms like wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are not being followed seriously. Now again, it will be monitored strictly. If the situation demands, new orders will be issued in the coming days,” added Patil.

In PCMC limits, 138 people have come kin from high-risk countries since Saturday. There have been 86 people subjected to RTPCR tests, of which six were detected with Omicron, while the genome sequencing report of 10 is still awaited.

“Five of the six tested for the Omicron variant are asymptomatic, while only one was symptomatic. For those coming from high -risk countries a 14-day quarantine is compulsory,” said Patil.

PCMC is currently not considering a sero survey.

“The sero survey will be decided on the basis of the booster dose, at this stage we have not thought about it. Discussion about the sero survey is going on,” said Patil.

New order on mass gatherings soon

Amid the Omicron threat, PCMC officials are considering a new order on mass gatherings.

“We will be coming out with a new order on mass gatherings which will be restricted to reduce the risk of the Omicron variant,” said Patil.

Covid vaccination in Pimpri-Chinchwad

48%: Both doses

88%: First dose