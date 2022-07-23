Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam

Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Students appear for compartment exam if they have not passed one or more subjects in regular CBSE examinations

Various schools in Pune city performed fairly well in Class 10 results. Delhi Public School (DPS) reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent. The first position was secured by Filza Shaz Rasool Ji Vali Ji and Karthik Alaguraja.

“The school and teachers helped me a lot. I was consistent in my studies and referred to NCERT books to ensure that my basic concepts were strong. I want to become a doctor. So, I wish to take Biology along with Physics and Chemistry in Class 11 and Psychology. As Psychology is a relatively new field in India, I’m very interested in exploring the subject,” said Filza.

Asmita Singh, headmistress and officiating principal, Delhi Public School (DPS) Pune, said the school secured 100 per cent pass percentage.

“Total number of students who appeared and passed are 274, including 125 girls and 149 boys,” said Singh.

Arti Sharma, principal, Army Public school, Khirkee, said that the remarkable performance of students reflects the industrious efforts put in by teachers and their own sustained efforts.

“Bringing laurels to the school are our luminaries, Shruti Gore, school topper with 97.2%; Ravindra Singh with 97% has secured the second position and Vedant M Kadam, Shubham Bareilikar, Arya Nair and Angad Pratap Singh have jointly secured 96.4%. We also have two students scoring a perfect 100 in Maths, one in Science and two in Social Science. Considering the pandemic-related challenges faced by examinees, 61 students scoring at least 91% and more is a commendable feat,” said Sharma.

Devyani Mungali, director and founder, Sanskriti School, said that all Class 10 students passed with good marks.

“Aaryan Nakul Shah is the school topper with 99 per cent score. More than 55 per cent of this batch scored above 90 per cent aggregate and the batch average is 88 per cent,” said Mungali.

Gunjan Srivastava, director-principal, The Orbis Schools, said that a great performance is never about luck but focus and hard work.

“The topper of our school at Keshavnagar is Animesh Manoj Gokhale who secured 98.6 per cent. Students have once again shown consistency in their academic results this year. Their impressive scores across all subjects speak about their commitment to learning,” said Srivastava.

Diya Ajay Antony of St Arnold’s Central School in Wadgaonsheri, who secured 98.5 per cent, said, “Class 10 was a roller coaster ride for me wherein I have attempted the maximum number of exams in an academic session ever. My friends in school attended coaching classes, but I chose to attend the school’s online classes regularly and did self study using online resources. I’m grateful to god for blessing my efforts, principal, teachers, parents and family for being my pillars of strength throughout the year.”

Pune region

Pass percentage – 97.41 per cent

Boys pass percentage – 96.98 per cent

Girls pass percentage – 98.02 per cent

Number of schools in Pune region – 1,117

Number of exam centres in Pune region – 390

Source: CBSE