Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Goa-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Pune after technical snag mid-air
pune news

Goa-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Pune after technical snag mid-air

PUNE A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue
A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 12.05 and returned to Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, said officials.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On May 18, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 525 operating from Pune to Goa returned back to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.”

More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.

Mayank Jain a passenger, at 12.57 pm tweeted “Spicejet flight SG525 from Pune to Goa just returned to Pune airport after taking off due to technical snag!” (sic)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP