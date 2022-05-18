Goa-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Pune after technical snag mid-air

PUNE A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Pune on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 12.05 and returned to Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, said officials.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On May 18, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 525 operating from Pune to Goa returned back to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.”

More details regarding the technical issue were not revealed by airline operators.

Mayank Jain a passenger, at 12.57 pm tweeted “Spicejet flight SG525 from Pune to Goa just returned to Pune airport after taking off due to technical snag!” (sic)