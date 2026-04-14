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‘Godman’ booked for raping, cheating woman of 50 lakh

The accused reportedly gained the victim’s trust by claiming to possess supernatural powers and divine abilities, promising to resolve her ongoing family disputes

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Swargate police booked a 43-year-old self-styled godman, identified as Audumbar Manohar Gadde, on Saturday for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman and cheating her out of over 50 lakh.

Under this guise, he reportedly lured her to various lodges in the Swargate area and other locations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused reportedly gained the victim’s trust by claiming to possess supernatural powers and divine abilities, promising to resolve her ongoing family disputes.

The victim, who lives separately from her husband, came in contact with Gadde five years ago through a mutual acquaintance. Gadde allegedly exploited her vulnerability, convincing her that his spiritual intervention was necessary to fix her problems.

Under this guise, he reportedly lured her to various lodges in the Swargate area and other locations, including Lonere, Uttekhole, and Mangaon, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

In addition to sexual exploitation, Gadde is also accused of orchestrating significant financial fraud. He allegedly lured the woman with promises of employment and high returns through investments in the construction business. From May 2021 until recently, he collected 50.55 lakh from her in cash and jewellery.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Godman’ booked for raping, cheating woman of 50 lakh
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Godman’ booked for raping, cheating woman of 50 lakh
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