Godman dupes Pune farmer of 12 lakh by promising to find why his cows were not producing milk

PUNE: A self-proclaimed godman was booked late on Wednesday night by Pune rural police for duping a farmer of ₹12 lakh under the guise of providing a solution to his burst drip irrigation pipelines and determine why his cows were not producing milk
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
A cow being worshipped. A self-proclaimed godman was booked by Pune rural police for duping a farmer of 12 lakh under the guise of providing a solution to his burst drip irrigation pipelines and determine why his cows were not producing milk. (AFP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE: A self-proclaimed godman was booked late on Wednesday night by Pune rural police for duping a farmer of 12 lakh under the guise of providing a solution to his burst drip irrigation pipelines and determine why his cows were not producing milk. The Maharashtra anti-black magic act was invoked against the godman at Walchandnagar police station. Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti members claim that multiple other people have also approached them with similar complaints against the same man.

The godman was identified as Uttam Lakshman Bhagwat while the complainant was identified as Dadasaheb Tamhane (45), a farmer in Aasu village in Phaltan region of Satara district.

“He kept telling us that a family member will suffer physical harm if we do not pay him so he could perform puja for us,” said Tamhane.

The man also allegedly told the victim that they should not reveal anything about the puja rituals to anyone if he wanted it to be successful.

“The godman has offered to find the person who had damaged the pipelines of drip irrigation in the complainant’s farm. He then told him that someone had performed black magic in order to damage his farm. The farmer believed him and agreed to get a puja done,” said Nandini Jadhav, Pune district head of ANiS.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Walchandnagar police station.

