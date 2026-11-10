Gokal Dairy nominations row: Farmers hold cattle march amid protest over voting rights for directors

Dairy farmers marched their cattle to the Kolhapur collectorate on Monday, protesting the government’s decision to grant voting rights to nominated directors of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul.

The protest began at Dasara Chowk and culminated at the district collectorate, with thousands of dairy farmers, residents and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers participating. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agitation, led by the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi headed by Congress MLC Satej Patil, aimed to oppose the ordinance that allows four government-nominated directors to vote on the 25-member board, potentially changing the balance of power in the influential cooperative.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The protest began at Dasara Chowk and culminated at the district collectorate, with thousands of dairy farmers, residents and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers participating.

Also Read | HC refuses interim stay on Gokul ordinance; four nominated directors allowed to vote in chairman’s election

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The protest follows the October 19 elections to Gokul’s board, in which the Satej Patil-led panel won 13 of the 25 seats, defeating the Mahayuti-backed panel, which secured 12. The government’s decision to nominate directors with voting rights has triggered allegations that the ruling alliance is attempting to gain control of the cooperative despite losing the election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest follows the October 19 elections to Gokul’s board, in which the Satej Patil-led panel won 13 of the 25 seats, defeating the Mahayuti-backed panel, which secured 12. The government’s decision to nominate directors with voting rights has triggered allegations that the ruling alliance is attempting to gain control of the cooperative despite losing the election. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Satej said, “Both Hassan Mushrif and Chandrakant Patil are responsible for the ongoing imbroglio in Gokul. The duo have conspired to prevent our panel from having its chairman in Gokul. It is due to them that the state government brought an ordinance to nominate directors with voting powers.”

Satej also claimed that the state government had finalised the names of four nominated directors, but the government resolution (GR) had not yet been uploaded on its website. He named Shivaji Adnaik, Dr Praveenchandra Hendre, Krishna Patil and Prashant Patole as the proposed nominees. Questioning the choice of nominees, he pointed out that Hendre is a gynaecologist and Patole an advocate from Sangli, asking why a suitable expert from Kolhapur could not be found.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress MLC further alleged that the government’s move was part of a larger plan to eventually hand over Gokul to Gujarat-based dairy major Amul. He warned that the people of Kolhapur, particularly dairy farmers, would resist any such attempt. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi would challenge the decision through legal means and public agitations,” he said.

Also Read | No interest in Gokul, amendment is only to resolve statutory deadlock: Fadnavis

Former NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil criticised the government’s decision, describing the nominated directors as “test tube babies” and arguing that those who had not contested the elections should not be given voting rights. “The government should withdraw the decision,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti also warned of strong resistance from dairy farmers if the government attempted to hand over Gokul to Amul.

Although Chandrakant Patil could not be contacted, Mushrif denied that there was any ‘ulterior’ motive on the duo’s part about the issuance of the ordinance related to state govt nominated directors. “This step was taken to end the prevailing deadlock for the election of the chairman,” said Mushrif.

Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, Sangli MP Vishal Patil, MP Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil and other opposition leaders joined the agitation. Several participants carried black flags and banners opposing the government’s decision.