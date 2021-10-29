Gosavi remanded to 8-day police custody in cheating case

PUNE: Kiran Gosavi (37), has been remanded to eight days in police custody by a local court in Pune, in a 2018 case of cheating. Gosavi, a witness in the Aryan Khan drug case, was sent to police custody on Thursday, as the courts in Mumbai granted bail to Khan.

The custody was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class RK Baphana-Balgat with public prosecutor Varsha Aslekar, complainant’s lawyer Harshad Garud and defense lawyer Sachin Kumbhar present.

The custody was granted in the case registered at Faraskhana police station under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 465(extortion), 468, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act. The complainant in the case is a Chinmay Deshmukh (22), who was assured a job by Gosavi at a hotel in Malaysia in exchange of ₹3,09,315.

The prosecutor mentioned that Gosavi is facing four other cases including two at Kapurbawadi police station in Thane, Andheri police station in Mumbai, and Kalwa Sagri police station in Palghar.

“He is a repeat offender and has other bank accounts aside from the one in this case. The account in this case was in the name of one woman who has been arrested in the case in the past. This man could be running a job fraud racket through his company KPG Dreams and details need to be investigated,” said Aslekar.

“Her name is Sherbano Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, and she was the co-accused in the case against Gosavi. She was remanded to six days in police custody in 2019 and a bank account in her name had ₹3,09,315 (the amount that the complainant was cheated out of). The phone number attached to that account was that of Gosavi,” said inspector (crime) Shabbir Sayyed of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.