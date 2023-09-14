Government issues official order to scrap fish and poultry market proposal in Pune

Additional Secretary from the state marketing department on Thursday officially instructed to scrap the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) proposal pertaining to the fish and poultry market at Market Yard.

Last week, members from different communities under an “all religion morcha” carried out a march against the proposal (HT PHOTO)

Upper secretary of state government Madhavi Shinde issued the circular to the marketing director stating, “As Pune Merchant Chamber has opposed to set up fish and poultry market in the Market Yard open plot, the proposal must be scrapped immediately and a report should be submitted.”

Pune APMC had planned to set up fish market at Market Yard. However, residents, who are mainly from the Jain community that reside in Market Yard and Mukundnagar opposed. Last week, members from different communities under an “all religion morcha” carried out a march against the proposal

Hearing their petition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal called up deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who intervened and instructed marketing minister Abdul Sattar to drop the proposal.

After government issued official orders, Parvati Legislator Madhuri Misal welcomed the move saying, “The fish market would have posed health hazards, hence, we all opposed it.”

