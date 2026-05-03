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Govt increases scholarships for students with disabilities after 12 years

Officials said that for the first time in 12 years, the scholarship structure has been significantly enhanced, ensuring stronger financial support for students with disabilities

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities on Wednesday approved a significant increase in post-matric scholarship support for students with disabilities.

Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to 1,500 (earlier 500), subject to actual expenditure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials said that for the first time in 12 years, the scholarship structure has been significantly enhanced, ensuring stronger financial support for students with disabilities. The decision is expected to benefit thousands across the state.

Under group 1 (degree, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses), residential students will now receive 1,700 per month (earlier 1,200), while non-residential students will receive 900 (earlier 550).

Similarly, under group 2 (other professional courses), residential students will receive 1,200 (earlier 820) and non-residential students 850 (earlier 530).

Under group 3 (degree and postgraduate courses not included in groups 1 and 2), residential students will also receive 1,200 (earlier 820) and non-residential students 850 (earlier 530).

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Govt increases scholarships for students with disabilities after 12 years
Home / Cities / Pune / Govt increases scholarships for students with disabilities after 12 years
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