Govt increases scholarships for students with disabilities after 12 years

The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities on Wednesday approved a significant increase in post-matric scholarship support for students with disabilities.

Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to ₹ 1,500 (earlier ₹ 500), subject to actual expenditure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Officials said that for the first time in 12 years, the scholarship structure has been significantly enhanced, ensuring stronger financial support for students with disabilities. The decision is expected to benefit thousands across the state.

Under group 1 (degree, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses), residential students will now receive ₹1,700 per month (earlier ₹1,200), while non-residential students will receive ₹900 (earlier ₹550).

Similarly, under group 2 (other professional courses), residential students will receive ₹1,200 (earlier ₹820) and non-residential students ₹850 (earlier ₹530).

Under group 3 (degree and postgraduate courses not included in groups 1 and 2), residential students will also receive ₹1,200 (earlier ₹820) and non-residential students ₹850 (earlier ₹530).

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{{^usCountry}} Under group 4 (post-10th diploma courses), residential students will receive ₹1,100 (earlier ₹570) and non-residential students ₹800 (earlier ₹300). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under group 4 (post-10th diploma courses), residential students will receive ₹1,100 (earlier ₹570) and non-residential students ₹800 (earlier ₹300). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also increased the reader allowance for visually impaired students. For groups 1, 2 and 3, the allowance has been raised to ₹300 per month from ₹100, while for group 4 it has been increased to ₹225 per month from ₹75. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also increased the reader allowance for visually impaired students. For groups 1, 2 and 3, the allowance has been raised to ₹300 per month from ₹100, while for group 4 it has been increased to ₹225 per month from ₹75. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to ₹1,500 (earlier ₹500), subject to actual expenditure. The allowance for project work, typing, printing, correspondence courses, and book support has been revised to ₹1,800 (earlier ₹600). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to ₹1,500 (earlier ₹500), subject to actual expenditure. The allowance for project work, typing, printing, correspondence courses, and book support has been revised to ₹1,800 (earlier ₹600). {{/usCountry}}

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