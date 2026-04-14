...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Gravely concerning’, Chandrasekaran orders probe into TCS Nashik allegations

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, said that a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the facts and identify individuals responsible. Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, and necessary corrective measures will be strictly enforced.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
Advertisement

Pune/Nashik: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ordered a high-level probe into the allegations emerging from its Nashik BPO, describing them as “gravely concerning and anguishing”. The company has appointed chief operating officer (COO) Aarthi Subramanium to lead the investigation.

‘Gravely concerning’, Chandrasekaran orders probe into TCS Nashik allegations

Chandrasekaran, in a statement, said that a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the facts and identify individuals responsible. Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, and necessary corrective measures will be strictly enforced.

The IT major operates a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik with around 150 employees.

The development comes amid a police probe into allegations of sexual abuse and religious coercion at the workplace.

The Nashik City Police had registered nine FIRs against eight senior employees of the BPO–one at Devlali and eight in Mumbai Naka police stations–between March 26 and April 3 under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following complaints from nine junior staffers about alleged “sexual abuse, harassment and hurting religious sentiments” for over four years. A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the incident has arrested seven of the accused, while one is reportedly on the run

The defence, represented by VR Deshpande, said that the emails were work-related and unrelated to the allegations. He said that his client is not part of the HR department but serves as an operational head and delivery partner based in Pune, and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Sandip Mitke, assistant police commissioner and head of the Nashik city police’s SIT formed to probe the case, said that the investigation is progressing well.

“We will not share details about the case at this juncture since it is a sensitive one. The police will not spare anyone involved in the case,” he said.

 
tata consultancy services
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Gravely concerning’, Chandrasekaran orders probe into TCS Nashik allegations
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘Gravely concerning’, Chandrasekaran orders probe into TCS Nashik allegations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.