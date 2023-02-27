Home / Cities / Pune News / Greens oppose Pune riverfront development project

Greens oppose Pune riverfront development project

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 07:18 PM IST

The protesters gathered at Vrudheshwar-Siddheshwar ghat to commemorate one year of chain fasting in an effort to protect Mula- Mutha from a project to develop the riverside

Many green activists on Monday come together to protest against the riverfront development project and save Mula-Mutha river. Green activist Sarang Yadwadkar, civic activist Vivek Velankar and Shailaja Deshpande of Jeevitnadi took part in the protest.

Many green activists on Monday come together to protest against the riverfront development project and save Mula-Mutha river. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Concerns over the city’s continuing riverside development project have been voiced by people and environmental groups for the past year.

Velankar said, “Existing riverfront development project will bring floods in the city and disturb city life. We are protesting against the project but the administration is turning a blind eye to the issue raised by us.”

