Tax consultant duped to the tune of 15 lakh in share market scam

PUNE Three people from Gujarat duped a city-based tax consultant to the tune of ₹15 lakh in share market fraud. The incident occurred between February 15 and March 15 this year and a case was registered at Chikhali police station on May 20.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Patel, Chetan Bhai and Dinesh Thakur. While the case was lodged by Chandrakant Mahadev Phuge,65, a resident of Raje Shivaji Nagar in Chikhali area.

As per the complaint filed by Phuge, he was approached by Patel over the phone to open a Demat account for trading purposes. Bhai then helped the victim to open the account and asked him to transfer ₹10,000. According to the complainant, the accused was lured by high returns on investments.

Police said, initially the accused gave good returns to the victim and gained his confidence and asked him to pump more money into the share market and later duped him.

Dyaneshwar Katkar, senior police inspector at Chikhali police station, said, “The accused duped the victim by luring him with high returns by investing in the share market. But instead of investing the money in the share market, they used it for personal purpose.”

Police have formed a team to nab the accused and a case has been registered at Chikhali police station under sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

