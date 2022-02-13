Gunthewari regularisation process to begin in 23 merged villages: PMRDA

PUNE After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started the gunthewari regularisation process of the unauthorised constructions and vacant plots in its limits, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said this procedure would soon be started for 23 villages which have been newly merged within PMC limits. According to senior PMRDA officials the planning authority of these villages is PMRDA but the current jurisdiction is of PMC.

“The process will begin soon. The process will have to be carried out in accordance with the published draft development plan for the Pune metropolitan region. So the work of devising the method to implement this scheme is in progress. We will soon let people know the procedure,” said Suhas Diwase, commissioner PMRDA.

The PMC started the gunthewari regularisation process of the unauthorised constructions and vacant plots from January 10, however, the civic body has received a poor response so far. Earlier, the newly merged villages were out of its ambit.

“We are estimating how many properties in these 23 villages will benefit from this policy. It will have to be seen how much response will get. According to the inputs, property holders are finding the charges of regularising the properties very high. The mechanism is being designed,” said a senior PMRDA official on the condition of anonymity.

