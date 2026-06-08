A gynaecologist was arrested on Sunday while a woman doctor is on the run after the Yavat police registered a case against them for allegedly carrying out illegal abortion procedures in violation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and other provisions of law, officials said.

Gynaecologist held, woman doctor absconding in Daund illegal abortion case

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The FIR was registered on the complaint of Dr Sachin Vitthal Gujar, medical superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital, Daund. Police have invoked various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

The accused have been identified as Dr Swati Lawangare, a BHMS practitioner and resident of Daund, and Dr Tukaram Yashwant Mote, a gynaecologist from Uruli Kanchan in Haveli taluka. While Dr Mote has been arrested, Dr Lawangare is absconding.

According to police, the alleged illegal abortions were carried out at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital in Kedgaon, which is owned by Dr Lawangare.

The case stems from an inspection conducted on June 6 by a district-level committee that examined records related to abortion procedures performed at the hospital. During scrutiny of registers, consent forms, admission records and MTP-related documents, officials allegedly found several irregularities in abortion records and the use of abortion medication. The inspection team also seized eight MTP kits from the facility.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the inquiry, records indicated that abortion procedures had allegedly been carried out without following prescribed legal procedures and documentation requirements. It was also found that such procedures were conducted despite the absence of the necessary authorisation and compliance measures,” the complainant stated in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the inquiry, records indicated that abortion procedures had allegedly been carried out without following prescribed legal procedures and documentation requirements. It was also found that such procedures were conducted despite the absence of the necessary authorisation and compliance measures,” the complainant stated in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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Kishor Wagaj, police sub-inspector of Yavat station, who is investigating the case, said the hospital was a registered MTP centre but the procedures in question were allegedly carried out by a person not authorised to perform medical terminations of pregnancy.

“The hospital is a registered MTP centre and is owned by Dr Lawangare. According to the complaint, the abortion procedures were carried out by Dr Lawangare, who was not authorised to perform termination of pregnancy procedures. These procedures were subsequently approved by Dr Mote, who signed the relevant records. We are investigating the extent of the violations and whether any other persons were involved,” said Wagaj.

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Police have booked the accused under Sections 318(2) (cheating), 319(1) (cheating by personation), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 91 (causing miscarriage), 88 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.