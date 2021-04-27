Hail, thunderstorm, rain reported in parts of city

On Tuesday, the Baner, Aundh, Akurdi, Pashan, Sus Road, New Sangvi areas of Pune city reported hail, thunderstorm, lightning, strong winds and intense rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Shivajinagar reported 2.3 millimetre rainfall, Pashan reported 5 millimetre rainfall and Lohegaon reported traces of rainfall.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 38.4 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported 39.4 degrees Celsius during the day. The night temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and 23.8 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said that the early forecast for Pune city was updated to gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

“The forecast for Pune city was updated on Tuesday as there were towering clouds over Lohegaon which resulted in gusty winds. In some isolated areas of the city, small hail was also reported,” said Kashyapi.

He added that similar forecast has been extended for April 28.

“Similar weather conditions may prevail in the city on Wednesday. However, the chances of hail are less on Wednesday. An accurate forecast will be given during the daytime on April 28,” said Kashyapi.

Explaining the reason for the thunderstorm and lightning followed by intense rainfall spell on Tuesday, Kashyapi said that it is the result of local instability.

“Due to rise in temperature, local weather instability drew moisture from the Arabian sea resulting in rainfall. Partly cloudy skies with day temperature around 38 degrees Celsius may prevail in the coming days,” said Kashyapi.

The night temperature as per the weather department will be around 22 degrees Celsius. As the day temperature is likely to remain below normal, April shall end at a cooler note.

“Thunderstorm and lightning are also forecasted for four divisions of Maharashtra. Isolated rainfall at some places in the state is also predicted in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, Satara reported 6mm rainfall and Mahabaleshwar reported 4mm rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at 43.7 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri and the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 19.9 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

