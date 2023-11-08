HC grants bail to mother arrested for 4-year-old daughter’s murder

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 33-year-old Mumbai woman accused of murdering her four-month old daughter. The Kalachowki Police Station had registered a kidnap and murder case against Sapana Magdum in November 2021 and arrested her on December 2 that year.

The Mumbai Sessions Court had denied her bail on August 4, 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Justice MS Karnik of the HC allowed her plea for bail after observing that the case against her was based on circumstantial evidence. Veera Shinde, prosecutor in the matter opposing the bail application, said that it was a serious case where the woman was “responsible for the death of her daughter” an infant then. The Mumbai Sessions Court had denied her bail on August 4, 2022.

Her lawyer Satyam Nimbalkar, however, argued that the only strong material against her was her own confession in which she said she committed the crime since she wanted a son, and led the police to her house where the body was discovered from a water tank on December 2, 2021. But three days earlier, when the police had conducted a spot panchanama there was no body found in the tank.

“On being released on bail, the applicant shall furnish her contact number and residential address to the Investigating Officer (IO) and shall keep him updated, in case there is any change,” directed the HC in its order.

