HC intervention ends resident doctors’ strike

Resident doctors at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) resumed routine services Thursday evening after the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) withdrew its indefinite statewide agitation, saying it is only complying with directions issued by the Bombay High Court (HC).

The decision brought outpatient services, elective procedures and routine hospital work back to normal at one of Maharashtra’s largest government hospitals after two days of disruption. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The decision brought outpatient services, elective procedures and routine hospital work back to normal at one of Maharashtra’s largest government hospitals after two days of disruption. However, MARD clarified that its demands remain unresolved and that the protest has been suspended merely in deference to the HC.

In a letter submitted to the BJMC dean, the local MARD unit which has over 600 members, informed the administration that the strike against the proposed BHMS-CCMP registration framework has been called off with immediate effect and that all resident doctors will resume their scheduled duties.

“The agitation has been withdrawn only in compliance with the directions of the hon’ble Bombay HC. None of our principal demands have been accepted. Our stand remains unchanged and we will continue to pursue the issue through constitutional and legal means,” Central MARD said in its official statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The association said that the HC has taken suo moto cognisance of the agitation during the hearing and directed resident doctors to resume duties. While the detailed order is awaited, MARD said it has chosen to respect the court’s directions and uphold constitutional institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said that the HC has taken suo moto cognisance of the agitation during the hearing and directed resident doctors to resume duties. While the detailed order is awaited, MARD said it has chosen to respect the court’s directions and uphold constitutional institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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The agitation began after the Maharashtra government initiated conditional Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration for eligible BHMS doctors who have completed the certificate course in modern pharmacology (CCMP). Resident doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and other allopathic associations opposed the move, arguing that it could compromise patient safety and blur the distinction between modern medicine and homoeopathy.

The HC also directed the state government to implement the August 3 government resolution (GR) while constituting a committee to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the registration process. The committee will include representatives of the IMA, resident doctors, and other stakeholders. The court has scheduled day-to-day hearings on August 13 and 14 in the pending petitions related to the BHMS-CCMP registration issue.

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Welcoming the development, the CCMP Homoeopathic Doctors Association thanked the Bombay HC and Maharashtra government for allowing the registration process to continue within the existing legal framework.

“This is a victory of law, justice and patient interest. Thousands of eligible BHMS-CCMP doctors have waited for years for this decision. We are grateful to the HC and the state government for ensuring that the registration process continues in accordance with the law,” said Dr Balkrushna Gaikwad, president of the CCMP Homoeopathic Doctors Association, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the IMA also suspended its agitation following the HC’s observations. However, it reiterated that it will continue to challenge the government’s decision through legal channels while participating in the committee that will frame the SOP for implementation of the registration process, said Dr Santosh Kulkarni, state president of IMA, Maharashtra.

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