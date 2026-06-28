HC refuses interim relief to ILS as SPPU defends major fee reduction

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) defended before the Bombay High Court its June 26 decision to slash the institution’s “other fees” for the 2026-27 academic year by nearly 77% during the hearing on the fee structure dispute at Indian Law Society’s (ILS) Law College.

With an approved strength of around 1,600 students, the proposed levy would have generated more than ₹1.12 crore. (FILE)

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The University justified the reduction by citing what it describes as a significant mismatch between the college’s proposed student collections and its actual expenditure on several activities. According to documents placed before the Court on Thursday , the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) found that multiple fee heads were disproportionate to the corresponding expenses incurred by the college.

One of the committee’s key observations related to Moot Court activities. While the college proposed charging every student ₹7,000 under this head, the committee found that the expenditure recorded for the activity was only ₹1.98 lakh. With an approved strength of around 1,600 students, the proposed levy would have generated more than ₹1.12 crore.

The FFC recorded similar findings in other categories. Seminar and conference expenses amounted to ₹14.52 lakh, yet the proposed recovery from students was estimated at ₹48 lakh. Training and placement costs stood at ₹5.32 lakh, whereas the proposed fee structure could have yielded ₹64 lakh. Likewise, the Abhivyakti Law Journal involved expenditure of ₹3.40 lakh, but the proposed collection under that head was nearly ₹15.84 lakh. The committee stated that these were representative examples and that comparable inconsistencies existed across several components of the fee proposal.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from questioning the expenditure, the committee also disputed the manner in which the college calculated its fees. It observed that salary grants received from the government had not been deducted before arriving at per-student costs. The committee also objected to the depreciation claimed on assets and raised concerns over an incentive amount reflected in the calculations but absent from the audited financial records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from questioning the expenditure, the committee also disputed the manner in which the college calculated its fees. It observed that salary grants received from the government had not been deducted before arriving at per-student costs. The committee also objected to the depreciation claimed on assets and raised concerns over an incentive amount reflected in the calculations but absent from the audited financial records. {{/usCountry}}

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After examining the institution’s explanation, the FFC finalised the “other fees” at ₹4,340 per student during its meeting on April 6 this year. Of the 18 fee categories proposed by the college, 13 were either substantially reduced or not approved. The revised fee structure was communicated by SPPU on April 30, following which ILS rejected the decision and demanded that it be withdrawn.

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The fee dispute subsequently reached the Bombay High Court, where a Division Bench of Justices R.I. Chagla and Farhan Dubash refused to grant interim permission allowing the college to continue charging students under the earlier fee structure of approximately ₹37,000. The petition is scheduled for further hearing on June 29.

In its affidavit, the University has also accused the college of withholding material facts from the Court. SPPU stated that before the fee decision was taken, the FFC had sought clarifications regarding financial discrepancies through an email sent in June 2024. Although the then Acting Principal, Deepa Paturkar, informed the University that a detailed response would be submitted later, the explanation reached the committee only in June 2025, almost 11 months after it had been sought.

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Responding to the committee’s findings, ILS maintained that the ₹1.98 lakh figure represented only direct financial assistance extended to students participating in external moot court competitions. According to the college, the overall expenditure on moot court-related activities during 2022-23 was ₹10.07 lakh. However, even on the basis of that higher figure, the proposed fee would have exceeded the actual expenditure by more than eleven times.

The committee also scrutinised the college’s financial statements. It noted that the institution had reported a deficit of ₹4.68 crore only after accounting for rent of ₹8.50 crore paid to the Indian Law Society. The FFC observed that if the rent were considered at ₹80 lakh instead, the college would have recorded a surplus of ₹3.02 crore, representing nearly 41 % of its gross fee collections.

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Defending the rent, ILS argued that the amount was linked to a government valuation of its campus at ₹484 crore and was lower than what would constitute a reasonable return on the property. It further submitted that the Society had extended advances amounting to ₹29.54 crore to the college by March 2023, demonstrating continued financial support.

SPPU, however, has argued that the advances do not alter the financial position reflected in the college’s accounts and has suggested that such funding could itself have originated from student fee collections.

The University has also contended that under Section 101(7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, the Fee Fixation Committee’s determination regarding “other fees” is binding on affiliated colleges. It has urged the High Court to dismiss the petition, arguing that the institution’s refusal to implement the approved fee structure amounts to a violation of the conditions governing its affiliation.

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