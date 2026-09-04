HCMTR land acquisition cost pegged at 2,534 crore

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district administration have estimated a ₹2,534.37-crore land acquisition bill for the 43-km high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR), with 51.73 hectares required for the project, including 29.75 hectares of private land and 21.98 hectares of government, forest and defence land.

The move comes alongside a push to speed up land acquisition for the 83.12-km inner ring road, for which around 332 hectares are required within PMC limits and the estimated acquisition cost is ₹4,003 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The administration has set a September 11 deadline to submit proposals for the transfer of government, forest, defence and railway land to the state government, as part of efforts to accelerate the project, a release from PMC stated.

The move comes alongside a push to speed up land acquisition for the 83.12-km inner ring road, for which around 332 hectares are required within PMC limits and the estimated acquisition cost is ₹4,003 crore.

The decisions were taken at a joint review meeting at the district collectorate on Friday, attended by Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, district collector Jitendra Dudi and additional municipal commissioners Pavneet Kaur and Omprakash Divate.

HCMTR, a 24-metre-wide corridor, covers 16 villages. Private land acquisition proposals covering 29.75 hectares across 13 villages have already been submitted to the collectorate. The administration is pursuing the transfer of another 21.98 hectares of government, forest and defence land.

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{{^usCountry}} PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “HCMTR is finally happening now. Thanks to CM for supporting and empowering us. We are floating the tender for phase 1 package in October this year.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “HCMTR is finally happening now. Thanks to CM for supporting and empowering us. We are floating the tender for phase 1 package in October this year.” {{/usCountry}}

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Officials were directed to prepare and submit proposals for the transfer of land belonging to government departments, the forest department, defence and railways to the state by September 11.

“These two projects are extremely important for Pune’s future connectivity,” Ram said, stressing the need for coordinated and time-bound action by the revenue, land records and forest departments and PMC.

The inner ring road is planned over 83.12 km, of which 39.27 km falls within PMC limits and covers 21 villages. Around 332 hectares are required within the civic limits.

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Land acquisition proposals for eight villages have been submitted, with joint measurement and valuation completed. Around ₹1,500 crore is expected to be required for this phase, civic officials said. Proposals for another five villages have recently been submitted to the district collectorate.

The administration has directed officials to finalise the pending alignment of the inner ring road in Dhayari, Vadgaon Khurd, Shivane, Warje and Bavdhan Khurd before the next review meeting.

Through town planning schemes, 38.37 hectares across three villages will be made available for the road without acquisition costs. Taking all components into account, the estimated land acquisition cost for the stretch within PMC limits is around ₹4,003 crore, officials said.

According to officers, the two projects are being pursued as key components of the region’s long-term mobility plan, with the administration directing the revenue, land records, forest and civic authorities to complete the acquisition-related processes in a time-bound manner.

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