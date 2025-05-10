Health dept signs 10-year deal for 108 ambulance service, despite controversy

The Maharashtra public health department on Thursday signed a 10-year agreement with SUMEET SSG BVG Maharashtra EMS Pvt Ltd to run the 108-emergency ambulance service across the state. As per the contract, the company will start the initiative across the state with a total investment of nearly ₹ 1,600 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The project aims to implement the new Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) 108 ambulance program and deploy a fleet of 1,756 ambulances equipped with advanced medical technology to provide critical care during emergencies’ vital “golden hour.”

The tender process for the 108 Ambulance services had sparked controversy. Since last year, several political parties—including Congress, NCP-SP, and AAP—have raised concerns, alleging irregularities in the tender process. Despite the criticism, the department has now moved forward with the deal, stating it aims to improve emergency medical response in the state.

“The rollout of the new MEMS 108 project will occur across Maharashtra in five phases beginning in November 2025. The new fleet of advanced ambulances will be fitted with cutting-edge technologies such as mobile data terminals, tablet PCs, radio frequency identification (RFID), GPS, caller location tracking, CCTV, and TRIAGE systems. These vehicles will also integrate inbuilt systems for customer relationship management (CRM), computer-aided dispatch (CAD), vehicle tracking and management (VTMS), and patient arrival notifications,” said the company officials in their statement.

As per officials, the fleet will include advanced life support (ALS) ambulances, basic life support (BLS) ambulances, neonatal care units, first responder bikes, as well as sea and river boat ambulances. From a long-term perspective, the MEMS 108 programme aims to feature medical application drones and helicopter-based emergency medical services.

Vijay Kumbhar, vice-president of state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and activist, who has been following up on the issue for a while, claimed it to be a blatant betrayal of public trust.

“The sole-bidder deal, marred by conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency, exemplifies how public health is being sacrificed for political favouritism and profiteering. The government’s disregard for due process and accountability raises serious concerns about its commitment to the welfare of its citizens. This isn’t just mismanagement—it’s a calculated move that undermines the integrity of our public institutions. The people of Maharashtra deserve better. It’s time for an independent investigation to expose the truth and hold those responsible accountable,” he claimed.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director of health services, Maharashtra, was unavailable for comment.