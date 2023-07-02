Buldhana accident: Neighbours’ grief over death of Parineet’s family

Parineet Vankar, a resident of Jarvari Society in Pimpale-Saudagar of Pimpri-Chinchwad city, has lost his mother, wife, and two-year-old daughter in the fatal bus incident in Buldhana district. Neighbours gathered to express grief after knowing about the loss of his family members.

Parineet Vankar’s wife Vrishali (HT photo)

Parineet’s mother Shobha Vankar (60), wife Vrishali Vankar (38) and daughter Ovi are the names of deceased.

Sagar Birari, neighbour of the Parineet family, said, “We got to know about the accident from TV news. We found Parineet’s house locked. We called him but he was not in the condition to speak and had already left for the accident spot.”

According to neighbours, Parineet, who works in a private firm, and his family moved to Jarvari Society in 2014. His wife Vrishali is a homemaker and his elderly mother is a member of Bhajani Mandal. Parineet’s father died two years ago during the Covid pandemic.

“The death of other family members has shattered him,” said Birari.

According to Birari, the Parineet family had travelled to Nagpur for a relative’s wedding and to spend holidays 15-20 days ago. Parineet returned eight days ago to rejoin job.

“We used to meet every day. Parineet had given me the house key to get the home cleaned on Saturday as his daughter was expected home,” Birari said.